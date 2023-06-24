Indian Army launches search operation in J-K's Poonch after suspicious movement along LoC
By ANI | Published: June 24, 2023 10:25 AM 2023-06-24T10:25:18+5:30 2023-06-24T10:30:03+5:30
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 : The Indian Army launched a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after observing some suspicious movement along the Line Of Control (LOC), informed officials on Saturday.
According to officials, a brief exchange of fire occurred in the Poonch district.
"Search operations underway in the Poonch sector, after observing suspicious movement along LOC. Indian Army troops cordoned off the area and a brief exchange of fire occurred," informed officials.
Further information is awaited.
