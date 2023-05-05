Indian Army releases names of 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 : Indian Army on Friday released the names of five bravehearts, who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

The deceased soldiers are L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Nk Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said.

"Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K," said the officials.

