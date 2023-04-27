Indian Army TES of officers to be converted from five years training model to four years

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES) of officers to be converted from the five years training model to four years B tech course (3+1 model), said a statement.

For the officers' entry to the Indian Army as BTech Graduates, currently a five-year Technical Entry Scheme (TES) model exists, which was introduced in the year 1999.

In this model, one-year military training is imparted at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya. Thereafter, three years BTech Degree is imparted at the Cadet Training Wings (CTWs), followed by one year at the three Engineering Colleges of the Indian Army i.e College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow & Military College of Mechcal & Electronics Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

It is now decided to have a four-year (3+1 Model), with three years of training focused on technical training at the Cadet Training Wings (CTWs), followed by one year of Basic Military Training at IMA, Dehradun.

Cumulative credits for training at CTWs and IMA would count towards accreditation of BTech. The same has been accorded JNU and AICTE approval in March 2023.

Four-year Training Model will ensure that Young Officers are available in the Indian Army Units to serve the country for one additional year. Due to common BMT at IMA in the final year, better camaraderie between TES & IMA GCs (ex NDA/ ACC/ DE Course) will be developed and issue of common merit will also be addressed.

Over the years, it was seen that the existing five-year Training Model has certain inherent disadvantages that necessitated a review. It was seen that the five-year training model was the longest training duration for any BTech entry among the three services.

The cadets were not being given any credits for the Basic Military Training (BMT) imparted at the OTA, Gaya, and the TES cadets had no interaction with the regular entry cadets at IMA, Dehradun which is desirable. Also, since there were no common benchmarks, TES Entry Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) on commissioning are allocated IC Numbers (Service Numbers) en-block junior to IMA GCs (ex NDA/ ACC/ DE Course).

