Indian Army's Desert Corps conduct tactical floatation to validate operational parameters

Indian Army's Desert Corps carried out tactical floatation to validate operational parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, said an official statement of Southern Command on Saturday.

"Tactical floatation carried out by Desert Corps validating op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating & refining numerous Battle Drills," Southern Command, Indian Army said.

"It enhanced confidence amongst Commanders and troops to accomplish assigned missions in all situations," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

