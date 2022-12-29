Indian Army's first ever two-storey 3D printed dwelling unit

New Delhi, Dec 29 The Indian Army now has a 3D Printed House Dwelling Unit, which is a disaster-resilient structure that complies with Zone-3 earthquake specifications and green building norms.

The Army inaugurated such a unit in Ahmedabad. It is the first 3D Printed House for Indian soldiers and located at Ahmedabad Cantt.

The Army said on Thursday that the technique utilises a concrete 3D printer that accepts a computerised three-dimensional design and fabricates a 3D structure in a layer-by-layer manner by extruding a specialised type of concrete specifically designed for the purpose.

This unique house has ground plus one configuration. The dwelling unit has been constructed by the Military Engineering Services (MES) in collaboration with MiCoB Pvt Ltd incorporating the latest 3D Rapid Construction Technology, the Indian Army officials said.

According to the Army, the construction work of the dwelling unit measuring 71 sqm with garage space was completed in just 12 weeks by utilising the 3D printed foundation, walls and slabs.

The 3D printed houses are symbolic of the modern-day rapid construction efforts to cater for growing accommodation requirements of the Armed Forces personnel. This structure also stands testament to the commitment of the Indian Army in fostering the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', the Army official added.

Ahmedabad-based Golden Katar Division of the Indian Army has been instrumental in pursuing the project with manifold applications even in operations.

The Indian Army units have already dovetailed 3D printing technology in construction of precast permanent defences and overhead protection meant for operations. These structures are currently being validated over a period of one year and can be seen being incorporated in all terrains, the recent being in Ladakh, senior officials of the Indian Army added.

