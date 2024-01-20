Indian CEO Sanjay Shah Dies in Tragic Stage Mishap at Vistex Jubilee Event

A somber note fell upon the silver jubilee celebrations of Vistex Asia-Pacific Private Ltd. on Thursday night when their US-based Indian CEO, Sanjay Shah, tragically died in a stage mishap. The company's president, Vishwanath Raju Datla, was also critically injured in the incident.

The accident occurred at Ramoji Film City, a popular entertainment complex near Hyderabad, as Shah and Datla were being lowered onto the stage in an iron cage as part of a planned event to kickstart the festivities. According to reports, one of the two wires supporting the cage snapped, causing it to plummet more than 15 feet and land on the concrete dais below.

According to a report of TOI, The accident took place at 7.40pm. At the time of the accident, music was being played and Shah and Raju were waving to their staff while being lowered

The exact cause of the wire snapping is still under investigation, but police officials believe it may have been due to a mechanical failure. The incident has cast a shadow over the celebrations and raised questions about safety protocols at such events.