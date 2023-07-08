Indian Coast Guard evacuates critically injured man from Lakshadweep Islands

Published: July 8, 2023

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 8 : Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday evacuated a critically injured 48-year-old man from

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 8 : Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday evacuated a critically injured 48-year-old man from the Lakshadweep Group of Islands.

ICG said that it received information from Lakshwadeep administration that a 48-year-old man had suffered a brain stroke and required immediate assistance.

"Today, we received information from the Lakshwadeep administration that they required assistance to rescue a person, who had suffered a brain stroke, from Lakshwadeep Islands to Kochi," ICG Inspector General Manoj Baadkar told ANI.

The critically injured patient was being brought back to Kochi and will be shifted to a hospital.

"We did a splendid job in the rough weather. The patient was shifted to Agatti airport. He is being brought to Kochi and will be shifted to a hospital," he said.

Further details are awaited.

