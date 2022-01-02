Indian Coast Guard is known for service to nation, humanity, says new Director General VS Pathania

On assuming charge as Director-General of Indian Coast Guard, VS Pathania on Saturday expressed confidence in taking the Indian Coast Guard to greater heights with the efforts of civilians and officers.

DG of ICG Pathania said, "It is with much pride and humility that I take over the reins of this fine service as the 24th Director-General. The Indian Coast Guard is in its 44th year of existence and is well known for its service to the nation and humanity."

"I am thankful to the Government of India and the Ministry of Defence for reposing faith in me. I am sure with the continued efforts of the civilians and officers, we will be able to take it to higher heights," he said.

Virender Singh Pathania received Guard of Honour on taking over as the new Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday.

The ace chopper pilot has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) which is in charge of the security of over 7,000 km-long coastline of the country.

Pathania who hails from Himachal Pradesh is the first chopper pilot from the force to get command of the Coast Guard.

Pathania has served the organisation in various assignments over the past three and half decades. He was also holding the charge of Deputy Director of General Policy and Plans at ICG Headquarters in New Delhi. He has also held several key appointments both afloat and ashore, prominent among them being Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

Being an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and National Defence College in New Delhi, the flag officer is a qualified helicopter pilot. He also holds a Master's Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

Pathania has also undergone specialisation in search and rescue and port operations from US Coast Guard. The officials said that the flag officer is a recipient of President's Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service, Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry service and has also been commended with Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation.

( With inputs from ANI )

