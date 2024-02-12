Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 Fishermen Stranded in Deep Sea Near Minicoy Islands

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 11 fishermen who were stranded in the deep sea due to engine failure. The Coast Guard carried out the rescue operation between February 7 and 8.

According to the Coast Guard, 11 fishermen were stranded in the deep sea about 280 nautical miles west of Minicoy Island due to engine failure of the fishing boat IFB King in the Arabian Sea. Accordingly, the Coast Guard team took immediate steps approached the boat, and started rescue operations. The 11 fishermen were rescued safely and brought ashore safely. The boat had malfunctioned in the engine, and was towed and safely transported to Minicoy Island.