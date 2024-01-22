Indian Diaspora Lights Up Times Square to Celebrate Ram Mandir Consecration

The grand opening and pran pratishta ceremony of Lord ram is done by Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at 12.29 IST. The whole Ayodhya was waiting for this event from ages. All delegates from all over India are right now in Ayodhya to experience this mesmerizing lord ram's mandir inauguration. Members of the Indian diaspora in New York City bathed Times Square in a vibrant display of devotion Sunday, celebrating the upcoming consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Dressed in traditional attire, the crowd chanted bhajans and songs, filling the iconic crossroads with a tapestry of Indian culture and unity. Photographs from the event, shared by the Consulate General of India in New York, depict revelers waving saffron flags emblazoned with the slogan "Jai Sri Ram."

Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square, New York to celebrate the Pran Prathistha ceremony at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.



"Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran-Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya," the consulate wrote on social media. "Dressed in traditional Indian attire, they passionately chanted bhajans and songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage, vibrancy, and unity."

The grand finale of the centuries-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement is set for Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to grace the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed temple. The "Pran Pratishtha" ritual, installing the idol of Lord Ram's childhood form, Ram Lalla, will be a landmark event, drawing attendees from diverse backgrounds, including representatives of major spiritual and religious groups, tribal communities, and prominent figures.