Indian economist Amartya Sen not dead, family confirms he is alive

Nobel laureate and eminent economist Amartya has not passed away. Amartya Sen is a renowned Indian economist and philosopher, born in 1933. He made significant contributions to welfare economics and development theory. Speculations are rife that Sen is no more. However his family has denied the news.

Sen's groundbreaking work on social choice theory has had a profound impact on political philosophy and economics. He was best known for his concept of "capability approach," which focuses on people's ability to achieve well-being and their freedom to make choices