Indian Embassy Staffer Posted In Moscow Arrested For Spying for Pakistan's ISI

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday said that they have arrested an employee of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted in Moscow for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. According to the ATS, the accused has been identified as Satyendra Siwal, working as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the MEA, and was arrested in Meerut.

Satyendra Siwal working as MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been arrested by UP ATS. He is accused of working for ISI. Satyendra was posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. He is originally a resident of Hapur: UP ATS pic.twitter.com/BY4ueim0KU — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

In a statement, the ATS said, “The UP ATS had received inputs from several confidential sources that the Pakistani spy agency ISI’s handlers had used money to influence some people working at the Foreign Ministry of India to leak top-secret information regarding the Indian Army and its strategies. The ATS developed this information and through electronic surveillance and evidence collection, and it was found that Satendra Siwal, a native of the Hapur district of UP, who works at the Foreign Ministry as an MTS (Multi-tasking staff) and is currently posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia was involved in this.” The statement added, “It was found that he was involved with ISI handlers in anti-India activities. He was providing classified information about the Indian Army and military activities to the ISI handlers in exchange for money. He was called to the ATS office in Meerut where he couldn’t give satisfactory answers about the information sent by him. On further interrogation, he confessed to his crime.”

Satyendra Siwal, whose designation at the Indian Embassy in Russia was India-Based Security Assistant, was arrested under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Officials reported the seizure of two mobile phones, one Aadhaar card, one PAN card, one identification document, and Rs 600 in cash during the operation. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) announced on Sunday that it has arrested an employee of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. According to the ATS, the accused has been identified as Satyendra Siwal, working as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the MEA, and was arrested in Meerut.