Indian Government Implements New Marketing Code to Curb Unethical Practices in Pharma Industry

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has issued a notification introducing a new code that imposes restrictions on pharmaceutical companies. Under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, these companies are now prohibited from providing gifts and travel perks to healthcare professionals or their families.

Additionally, the code forbids the distribution of free samples to individuals who are not authorized to prescribe the respective product. No gift should be offered or provided for personal benefit of any healthcare professional or family member (both immediate and extended) by any pharmaceutical company or its agent i.e. distributors, wholesalers, retailers, etc, as per the UCPMP guidelines.

Likewise, the notification specifies that no monetary benefits or non-monetary advantages may be extended, provided, or pledged to any authorized individual capable of prescribing or dispensing medications by pharmaceutical entities or their representatives, including distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.

Furthermore, the directive emphasizes that neither the companies nor their representatives, nor any individual acting on their behalf, should offer travel accommodations, whether domestic or international, such as rail, air, ship, or cruise tickets, as well as paid vacations, to healthcare professionals or their relatives for participation in conferences, seminars, workshops, etc.

Companies or their representatives should not pay cash or monetary grant to any healthcare professional or their family members (both immediate and extended) under any pretext, as per the UCPMP code. All associations are requested to constitute an Ethics Committee for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (ECPMP), set up a dedicated UCPMP portal on their website, and take further necessary steps towards implementation of this Code, the Department of Pharmaceuticals said in the notification addressing associations of drug firms.

According to the code, the promotion of a pharmaceutical product must align with the conditions outlined in its marketing approval. Additionally, it stipulates that no drug should be promoted before obtaining marketing approval from the relevant authority, which authorizes its sale or distribution.

Information about drugs must be balanced, up-to-date, verifiable, must not mislead either directly or by implication; accurately reflect current knowledge or responsible opinion; and must be capable of substantiation, which must be provided without delay, at request of the members of the medical and pharmacy professions, including members of other professions employed in the pharmaceutical industry, it stated.