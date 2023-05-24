Indian naval ship Vessel Tarini returns after historic 188-day voyage

New Delhi [India], May 24 : In yet another historic event in the maritime calendar of India, INSV Tarini touched the Indian shores as it entered Goa harbour and secured alongside the INS Mandovi jetty on successful completion of a 17000nm trans-ocean inter-continental voyage, after 188 days.

According to an official statement, the 'Flag In' ceremony commenced with a magnificent display of yachting skills by young and promising yachtsman of the Navy Boys Sports Company.

This was followed by a marvellous flypast by versatile naval aviation platforms such as the Chetak, Kamov 31, Hawks, IL 38, Dornier and MiG 29K aircraft, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant complimented the exemplary display of valour, courage and perseverance by the crew and highlighted the Indian Navy's role as a pioneer in the country in ocean sailing, as exemplified by the international accolades received by Captain Dilip Donde (Retd), Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd) and the Navika Sagar Parikrama team of six women naval officers, a true display of Nari Shakti.

Appreciating the arduous expedition of the Tarini crew, more so by two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A who were part of the entire 188 days and 17000nm of sailing, Smriti Irani stated that such achievements should be recorded for posterity and shared with the entire nation to encourage and motivate young boys and girls to not only join the armed forces but also serve the nation with pride and honour.

Admiral R Hari Kumar congratulated the crew on successfully completing a challenging endeavour.

"The achievement of the crew in navigating through adverse weather conditions and undertaking in-house repairs whenever needed are shining examples of innovation and ingenuity that our countrymen possess", he said.

He also emphasized that this voyage towards women empowerment is not an end, but the start of a new phase of providing an ocean of opportunities for female sailors to conquer the seven seas.

The six-member crew was received at the jetty by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Chief of the Naval Staff. Adm R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command VAdm MA Hampiholi, former Captain of the Indian women's hockey team Rani Rampal and a host of senior naval officers, enthusiastic members of the naval community and civilian dignitaries were also present.

INSV Tarini's historic voyage from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back spanned 188 eventful days of achievement.

