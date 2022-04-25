Indian Navy commanders meet to review operational preparedness

New Delhi, April 25 Amid increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region, Indian Navy commanders' conference began on Monday to review the major operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities. The Naval commanders will also review performance of weapons and sensors, and readiness of all the available platforms.

All operational and area commanders of the Indian Navy are participating in the conference.

It is the first edition of Naval Commanders' Conference of 2022. It is scheduled from April 25 to April 28.

The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

The Chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address convergence of the three Services vis-a-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness.

The Conference will focus on addressing the contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and efficient.

A detailed review of the performance of weapons and sensors, readiness of Indian navy platforms, ongoing Naval projects - with focus on ways to enhance indigenisation through 'Make in India' will be undertaken by the Commanders.

The Conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geo-strategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments.

The Commanders' Conference is being conducted in the newly set up state of the art facility at the IHQ MoD (Navy) offices at Defence Offices Complex at Africa Avenue, New Delhi.

