Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel with 23 Pakistani Crew Members

The Indian Navy successfully rescued an Iranian fishing vessel that had been hijacked, along with its crew of 23 Pakistani individuals. The operation, involving over 12 hours of intense tactical measures, was carried out as part of the Navy's anti-piracy efforts at sea.

Following the rescue, specialized naval teams are conducting comprehensive inspections and ensuring the seaworthiness of the fishing vessel. The Navy's spokesperson shared an official statement, indicating that the vessel will be escorted to a safe location to resume its normal fishing activities.

The Indian Navy late evening on Friday had said that it was engaged in an operation to rescue the hijacked fishing vessel, which had reportedly been boarded by nine armed pirates, and its crew at sea. The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said. INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul, it said.

Following more than 12 hours of adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and implementing intense coercive tactical measures, the Indian Navy successfully compelled the pirates aboard the hijacked fishing vessel to surrender, as stated by naval officials. The crew, consisting of 23 Pakistani nationals, has been safely rescued. The incident occurred when the fishing vessel was approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra and had reportedly been boarded by nine armed pirates.

The Indian Navy will take affirmative action to ensure a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region, its chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had said on March 23 while citing the anti-piracy and other maritime security operations undertaken by the naval force in the preceding 100 days under 'Op Sankalp'.