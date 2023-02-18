Indian Navy to deploy 'Made in India' fire fighting bots on aircraft carriers INS Vikrant, Vikramaditya

In a major success for 'Make in India' in defence, the Indian Navy is soon going to deploy indigenous firefighting bots on its largest warships including the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

Speaking with ANI, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade discussed about the initiatives taken in the maritime force under the 'Make in India' project and said, "I was confident that the Navy would be able to fulfil a promise made to the Prime Minister on indigenous projects."

"Two contracts have already materialised including a fire fighting bot which has been used in INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya aircraft carriers," Ghormade said on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.

He said the Indian Navy was also working on inducting game-changing technologies like the blue-green laser which can help the force detect underwater vessels and objects.

He said the IDex programme to promote indigenous defence technologies has been a great success for the Indian Navy.

"The Honourable Prime Minister launched 75 challenges. We have really expedited and done this job. We had thought that if we have to achieve success, we have to do things differently. We have made our procedures simple so that we can take these cases ahead. We are sure that by August 15, we would achieve our target as promised to Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He said the Indian Navy is focusing on getting 'Made in India' technologies which will help in achieving the goal of a combat-ready navy equipped with game-changing technologies.

( With inputs from ANI )

