Indian Navy's 'Mormugao' sails for maiden sea trials on Goa Liberation Day

Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, Mormugao, which was planned to be commissioned in mid-2022, proceeded on her maiden sea sortie on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence.

The embarked on its maiden sea sortie on December 19, when the nation celebrates 60 years of Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule. The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the liberation.

"Dedicating the ship's name to the maritime state of Goa will not just enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa, but also link the ship's identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of Project 15B destroyers.

The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies and is a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. She has provided thrust and impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative.

The ministry said that the ship will add significantly to the Indian Navy's combat capabilities.

With the recent commissioning in November 2021 of INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela, the commencement of sea trials of Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor