Indian Navy's second Air Squadron 316 commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa today

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the Indian Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron, commissioned on Tuesday at INS Hansa in Goa.

The INAS 316 was commissioned in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

"In today's dynamic and complex security situation, this squadron's operational capability will significantly enhance our ability to protect, preserve and promote our national maritime interests," Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar said.

The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam.

INAS 316 has been christened 'The Condors', after one of the largest flying birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea.

( With inputs from ANI )

