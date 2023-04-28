Indian poet-diplomat's 'Earth Anthem' translated into over 150 languages, recited to mark Earth Day

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The 53rd edition of 'Earth Day' was celebrated on April 22, with several ambassadors, diplomats, poets, filmmakers, students and people from various walks of life across the world reading and reciting the 'Earth Anthem' penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K.

Abhay K wrote the anthem in 2008 inspired by the blue marble image of the earth taken by the crew of Apollo 17 and the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means the whole Earth is a family.

Since then it has been translated into over 150 world languages and is recited worldwide to celebrate Earth Day. In previous years it has been performed by national philharmonic orchestras in Brasilia and musicians of Amsterdam Conservatorium.

The Earth Anthem was put to music initially by Sapan Ghimire and sung by Shreya Sotang in all UN languages and later by Indian violinist and music composer Dr L Subramam and was sung by veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti.

"Abhay K, Juan Angelo, Ambassador of Chile, Alejandro Marin Simancas, Ambassador of Cuba, Alison Barrett, Country Director, India, British Council, Sofia Minister-Counsellor of Costa Rica in India, Manuel Avantes, Counsellor at Embassy of Mexico in India, Fabio Subia Diaz, First Secretary at the Embassy of Peru in India, Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director, British Council, India, poets Jonaki Ray, Vinita Agrawal, Jose Eduardo Degrazia, Artist Seena Devaki, Bulgarian politician Tsveta Golunova, Malayalam filmmaker Madhu Eravankara, well-known journalist Kadambini Sharma, editor of ExploCity Ramjee Chandran, Saloni Sinha, founder of Green LitFest, Sweta Mishra, founder of Gilehrio, Professor SP Ganguly and people from various walks of life across the globe recited 'Earth Anthem' to mark Earth Day on 22nd April 2023," an official statement read.

Earth Anthem is a song that eulogizes the Earth, its beauty, and its biodiversity. It is a quest for a common song for all the species that inhabit our planet, a song that can be sung by one and all, anywhere, to pay homage to 'Mother Earth'.

It was played at the United Nations to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

