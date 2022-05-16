Indian Railway Jobs: Bumper recruitment for youngsters who passed ITI

There is good news for young people looking for a job. There is good news for youngsters who have obtained ITI certificate from Railways. Eastern Railway will be recruiting for 2972 ​​Apprentice posts. For this, the Railways had started the application process by issuing a notification a few days back. Now the last date to apply for these posts is near. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Eastern Railway till May 20, 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Candidates selected during the apprenticeship will be given a fixed stipend every month.

Candidates applying for the post of Apprentice should have passed 10th from any recognized board. In addition, they must have an ITI certificate in the respective trade certified by NCVT or SCVT. The minimum age of the applicant should be 15 years and the maximum age should be 24 years.

After completion of the application process, railways will prepare a merit list of candidates based on the marks of 10th and ITI. Apprentice candidates who can get a place in the final list will be selected. Also, the application fee for General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs.100. Applications are free for SC, ST and women with disabilities.

To apply for these posts, eligible candidates have to visit the website of Eastern Railway er.indianrailways.gov.in. This will give them a notification of recruitment and a link to the application. Candidates can complete the application form process by looking at the steps given in the notification.