Indian Railways break several records in freight loading during Financial Year 2021-22

Achieving incremental growth of 15 per cent with an increase in freight loading, Indian Railways has for the first time ever breached the 1400 MT Freight Loading mark in the Financial Year 2021-22.

According to the official information and database, the Originating Freight Loading of Indian Railways for the FY 2021-22 stood at 1418.1 MT (provisional) which is 15 per cent more than the previous best set in FY 2020-21 at 1233.2 MT. The incremental loading of 185 MT has been led primarily by Coal with 111 MT growth, followed by Cement at 17.2 MT and Balance other Goods at 15 MT.

The incremental loading of 185 MT with 15 per cent growth is the best ever growth in both absolute and percentage terms. The previous best incremental growth in percentage terms was achieved in the year 1981-82 with 12.9 per cent growth. The previous best incremental loading in absolute terms was 66.1 MT achieved more than a decade ago in the year 2005-06.

A senior official said that following the Mantra, "Hungry For Cargo", Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams. It has achieved incremental loading in all commodities except Fertilizers where the demand was subdued due to High International Prices.

The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement, said the official.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor