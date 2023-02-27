Indian Railways cancel more than 400 trains before Holi

The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled more than 400 trains ahead of, with most of them from the Eastern Railway zone. According to the Railways, some trains coming from Barauni to New Delhi, from Howrah Junction to Jabalpur, from Lucknow to Patliputra, the Humsafar Express from Anand Vihar Terminal to Gorakhpur and the Jharkhand Express coming from Hatia to Anand Vihar Terminal have been cancelled.

This decision has affected the rail traffic in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Many long distance trains to and from Punjab and New Delhi have also been cancelled. As per the Indian Railways, 354 trains have been completely cancelled, 53 trains have been partially cancelled, 25 trains have been rescheduled and the route of 49 trains has been diverted. The Central Railway has already announced running of 6 Holi specials between Mumbai and Surathkal; 34 specials between Dadar and Ballia/Gorakhpur and 10 holiday specials between Nagpur and Madgaon.