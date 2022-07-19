Indian Railways cancel service charge levied in premium trains

If you are a regular commuter by train, this news is for you. Because, the Ministry of Railways (Indian Railways) has given great relief to the passengers. Ministry of Railways has canceled the service charge levied in premium trains. The Ministry of Railways has also issued a circular to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in this regard.

Before the implementation of this rule, IRCTC used to charge a service charge of Rs 50 for ordering food and drinks while traveling by train. According to this new rule, passengers who have not selected the meal option while booking their tickets will now be exempted from the service charge. Due to this now they will get tea and water at the same price. However, if they order breakfast and lunch, they will have to pay Rs 50 more as service charge. Passengers traveling by Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains were charged a service charge of Rs 50.