Indian Railways to run 200 Aastha Special trains after Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2024 07:32 AM2024-01-18T07:32:28+5:302024-01-18T07:34:05+5:30
The Indian Railways will run more than 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony ...
The Indian Railways will run more than 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. There will only be operational stoppages on this train which will run from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to the Ayodhya Dham station and back for 100 days after the Ram Temple is open for devotees.
At present, these trains will run from Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The booking in these trains can only be done via the Indian Railway and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app. Charges like reservation, super fast charges, catering charges, service charge and GST will apply. Only vegetarian food will be provided by the IRCTC on-board these trains.
Gujarat
Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna
Indore - Ayodhya - Indore
Mahesana - Salarpur - Mahesana
Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi
Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara
Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur
Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad
Sabarmati - Salarpur - Sabarmati
Madhya Pradesh
Indore - Ayodhya - Indore
Beena - Ayodhya - Beena
Bhopal - Ayodhya - Bhopal
Jabalpur - Ayodhya - Jabalpur
Maharashtra
Mumbai - Ayodhya - Mumbai
Nagpur - Ayodhya - Nagpur
Pune - Ayodhya - Pune
Vardha - Ayodhya - Vardha
Jalna - Ayodhya - Jalna
Goa - 1 Aastha Special
Telangana
Secunderabad - Ayodhya - Secunderabad
Kazipet Jn - Ayodhya - Kazipet Jn
Tamil Nadu
Chennai - Ayodhya - Chennai
Coimbatore - Ayodhya - Coimbatore
Madurai - Ayodhya - Madurai
Salem - Ayodhya - Salem
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu- Ayodhya-Jammu
Katra - Ayodhya - Katra
Delhi
New Delhi station - Ayodhya - New Delhi StationOpen in app