Indian Railways to run special trains to Vaishno Devi for Navratri

The Indian Railways has announced the launch of the `Navratri Special Tourist Train` for Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra in Jammu and Kashmir under the newly launched Bharat Gaurav initiative.The special tourist train will commence its maiden run for Katra on September 30, 2022. Two special AC trains will have four nights-five days. The trains will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station and have 11 dedicated 3 Tier AC Coaches, which can accommodate 600 tourists in one fixed departure.Tourists of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, and Ludhiana can avail of this special train tour package.IRCTC’s tour package will cost Rs 13,780 for a single tourist.For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 11,990 per person.Those with children between 5-11 years have to pay Rs. 10,795.

If you are going on the tour with your family or in a group and there are three people in total, you will have to pay Rs 12,990 per person."The all-inclusive package price will cover train journey in 3rd AC, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour. Staff shall be screened thoroughly and kitchen will be cleaned and sanitized after every meal service," CPRO of IRCTC Anand Kumar Jha said.This fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise 11 3rd AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLRs. Freshly cooked vegetarian meals/Falahaari Food will be served on board to the guests in their seats.The train has also been fitted with an infotainment system for the entertainment of passengers as well as for public announcements. From clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach have also been provided for the tourists.



