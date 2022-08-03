Indian Railways: You will get confirm train ticket, special device to be given to TT

There is important news for railway passengers. Now the railway passengers will not have any trouble to confirm the ticket. Not only this, they also don't have to wait in a moving train or request TT to confirm the RAC ticket. This decision of the Ministry of Railways has given a big relief to the passengers traveling on waiting (window tickets) and RAC tickets. In fact Railway Department is going to provide Hand Held Terminal-HHT to TTs of Premium, Mail and Express trains. Railways have also started this. This HHT device will automatically confirm the vacant berth, waiting or RAC, number and category wise.

Earlier, Indian Railways had provided HHT devices to TTs in some premium railway trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi) under a pilot project. This was a great relief to the passengers. Due to this, after the waiting or RAC ticket chart is generated, it is automatically confirmed in the running train itself. The message also reached the concerned people. After this now Indian Railways has provided 5850 HHT devices to TTs in 559 railway trains. According to information provided by the Railways, this device will be provided for all mail express including premium levels gradually. According to Railway Board, 523604 train reservations were made in a day, 242825 tickets were checked through HHT device in the same running train. In this more than 18 thousand RAC and more than nine thousand waiting tickets were confirmed. According to the Ministry of Railways, 12.5 lakh reservations are made daily on normal days. Thus, if tickets are checked through HHT devices in mail and express trains, the number of confirmed tickets will increase.