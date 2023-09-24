Indian, US army to hold joint exercise in Alaska

New Delhi, Sep 24 Indian and US armies are going to participate in joint military exercise "Yudh Abhyas" in Alaska, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

The theme of the exercise is "Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/Extreme Climatic Conditions" under Chapter VII of United Nations mandate

As per the ministry, the lead battalion from the Indian side is from the Maratha Light Infantry, and the 1-24 Infantry Battalion of 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate from the US side.

The 19th edition of "Yudh Abhyas" will be conducted from September 25 to October 8 in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and the Indian Army contingent comprises 350 personnel.

An annual exercise conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the United States Army, the previous edition of the exercise was conducted in Auli, Uttarakhand in November 2022, the official added.

A Defence Ministry official said that both sides will practice a series of tactical drills to enhance interoperability in conducting UN peacekeeping operations. Personnel from both sides will also hold detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices.

A command post exercise and expert academic discussions on selected topics will also form part of the schedule.

The scope of the field training exercise includes validation of Integrated Battle Groups against hostile forces at the brigade level, integrated Surveillance Grid at the brigade/battalion level, employment of heliborne/ airborne elements and force multipliers, validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation and combat medical aid and other aspects as applicable to high altitude areas and extreme climatic conditions, the official added.

The Defence Ministry official said that the exercise will also involve exchange of views and best practices in drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, obstruction clearance, mine and IED warfare. "Ex Yudh Abhyas-23" will facilitate both armies to mutually learn from each other and further strengthen the bonds between them .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor