India's aviation sector performed best till date in comprehensive safety audit: DGCA

Indian aviation sector has performed best till date in terms of the comprehensive safety audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.

A senior DGCA official on Wednesday confirmed that under the ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) continuous monitoring approach, an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) was undertaken from November 9 to 16 this year.

The audit was conducted in the areas of - Legislation, Organization, Personal Licensing, Operations, Airworthiness and Aerodromes.

"As per the initial reports, the Mission was highly successful. India has done extremely well and our scores will see a substantial improvement putting us in the company of nations with best safety standards and oversight systems," he said, adding that "while the formal communication from ICAO will be received in due course of time, it is to be noted that this is India's best performance till date."

ICAO's USOAP focuses on a State's capability in providing safety oversight by assessing whether the State has implemented the critical elements (CEs) of a safety oversight system effectively and consistently. This enables the State to ensure the implementation of ICAO's safety-related Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and associated procedures and guidance material. In addition, it provides ICAO with a means to monitor continuously the States' fulfilment of their safety oversight obligations.

Indian civil aviation sector is recovering after being severely impacted during Covid-19. It is regaining momentum.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

( With inputs from ANI )

