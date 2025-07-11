India’s best ‘off-shore airport’ to be built in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday claimed that the country’s best 'off-shore airport' will be built in Mumbai, which will be the third airport in Mumbai.

“The work on this will start soon. Currently, the state has airport and runway facilities in 24 districts, and these facilities are being expanded to 30 districts in the coming period,” he claimed while speaking at the 'Western Region Ministers Conference' organised by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Chief Minister said that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, adding that there is a great need for a robust aviation ecosystem that will lead India towards development.

“Till a few years ago, aviation was a matter only for the Centre, but now the situation has changed. This issue is becoming important as states which do not give priority to aviation will lag behind in progress. We are creating all the facilities that complement green field and ground field aviation in the state. There is a great need for manpower for this,” he said.

He pointed out that soon India will become the third-largest economy in the world, and aviation will have a big share in this progress, adding that currently, 24 districts in the state have airport and runway facilities.

“These facilities will be expanded to 30 districts in the coming period. The runways are being upgraded. The airport and night landing facilities attract a large number of entrepreneurs and investors. A proposal has been submitted to the central government to build a new airport in a remote district like Gadchiroli. An investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be made in Gadchiroli, which is expected to increase to Rs 10 lakh crore,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister said that the work on the Navi Mumbai Airport started in the 1990s, adding that this work required various permissions.

He added that it took fifteen years to get these various permissions, seven of which were granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at once.

“We are starting the Navi Mumbai Airport soon. This airport and the Atal Setu will contribute a lot to progress. Mumbai, which is three times larger than Mumbai, will be located in this area. Maharashtra will be made a trillion-dollar economy state by 2030. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Vadhavan Port area will have the potential to create a 1.5 trillion dollar economy. Entrepreneurs in the aviation sector are welcome in Maharashtra. The radar at Dahisar should be relocated so that the issues pending in this area for many years can be resolved,” he stated.

He demanded that the transmission tower at DN Nagar be relocated.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that a nodal officer will be appointed for coordination between the Centre and the states in the aviation sector, and the Central government will soon start 'Udan Yatri Cafe', a concept conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the Union Aviation Ministry is taking decisions that will make the life of the common man easier.

Union Minister of State for Aviation Muralidhar Mohol said that the UDAN scheme is being implemented to fulfil the dream of the common man to fly on a plane as per the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The central government's goal is to speed up aviation services by solving the aviation problems of the western states on a priority basis through coordination between the centre and the state. The Central government is implementing various schemes for aviation in the state,” he claimed.

