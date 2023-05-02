India's COVID-19 cases dip further; 3,325 new infections recorded in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 2 : India recorded 3,325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 957 less than the count reported on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of positive cases of Covid has seen a decline over the past few days, the Ministry said Tuesday, adding the total number of active cases in the country stands at 44,175.

The country reported 4,282 cases on Monday while 5,874 cases were recorded on Sunday.

As many as 6,379 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 4,43,77,257.

The recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

The daily positivity rate presently stands at 2.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.87 per cent.

A total of 92.69 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, with 1,45,309 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, as stated by the Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, 2,180 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which comprise 95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated.

Bhushan also advised the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain its spread.

