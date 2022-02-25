India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage crosses 177 cr mark

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 177 crore landmark milestone with the administration of over 25 lakh doses in the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Friday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 177 Crore landmark milestone (1,77,13,71,582) today. More than 25 lakh (25,20,820) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the ministry said in a release.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,98,39,419 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries including Health Care Workers, Frontline Workers and people over 60 years have been administered so far.

The Ministry expected that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Of the total administered precaution doses, 41,51,565 have been administered to healthcare workers, 61,53,048 doses to frontline workers, 95,34,806 doses to people over 60 years of age so far.

As many as 5,46,03,726 COVID vaccines have been administered as a first dose for the beneficiaries of the 15-18 age group, while 2,65,33,036 doses have been administered as the second dose to the group.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

