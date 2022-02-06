India's freedom struggle blessed with energy of equality, humanity, spiritualism received from saints: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's freedom struggle was blessed with the energy of equality, humanity and spiritualism that it received from the saints.

The Prime Minister's remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister stressed that India's freedom struggle was not just a fight for its power and its rights. "In this fight, there was a 'colonial mindset' on one side, and the idea of 'live and let live' on the other," he stated.

"On the one hand, it was a hysteria of racial superiority and materialism, on the other hand, it was a belief in humanity and spirituality. And in this battle, India and its tradition were victorious," he added.

PM Modi noted that the Indian Freedom struggle was blessed with the energy of equality, humanity and spiritualism that it received from the saints.

Referring to the Hyderabad connection of Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister said "if Sardar Sahib's 'Statue of Unity' is repeating the oath of unity in the country, then Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' is giving the message of equality. This is the speciality of India as a nation."

The Prime Minister called Sri Ramanujacharya a 'shining inspiration for the unity and integrity of India'. "He was born in the South, but his influence is on the whole of India from South to North and East to West", he said.

PM Modi elaborated on the link between the current measures and the wisdom of our saints. Sri Ramanujacharya made the country familiar with the real concept of social reforms and worked for Dalits and backwards. Today, Sri Ramanujacharya is giving us the message of equality in the form of a grand Statue of Equality, he said.

"Going along with this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India, today, is working collectively for the development of all without discrimination; social justice for all so that those who have been oppressed for centuries become partners with full dignity in the development of the country.

"Schemes like Pucca houses, Ujjwala connections, free medical treatment up to 5 lakh or the free electricity connections, Jan Dhan accounts, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have strengthened Dalits, backwards and deprived," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor