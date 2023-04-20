Panaji (Goa) [India], April 20 : Union Minister of Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala on Thursday delivered the inaugural address at a side-event of the 2nd G20 Health Working Group Meeting titled, "Addressing the Challenges of Climate Change and Health: One Earth, One Family, One Future".

The co-branded event was orgzed by the Asian Development Bank and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the aim of aligning the health sector's development with the goals of the Paris Agreement and building climate-neutral and resilient health systems under the One Health approach, which recognizes the interconnectedness of human, mal, and environmental health. India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant was also in attendance.

In his address, Parshottam Rupala emphasized the importance of a 'One Health' approach that recognizes the linkages between human, mal, and environmental health. He reiterated the Hon'ble Prime Minister's message that despite geographical boundaries, all of humty is part of the same cosmos. Rupala emphasized the need for the health sector, including mal health, to reduce its contribution to climate change and strengthen surveillance of mal-linked diseases to prevent health emergencies from emerging. He stressed that strengthening mal health and implementing a One Health approach can help prevent and control zoonotic diseases, which have significant impacts on mal welfare, economic productivity, and human health.

On the sidelines of the event, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, emphasized the interconnectedness of various challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and poverty.

He highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how health and climate change are deeply intertwined, with the Global South being more vulnerable due to a burden of communicable diseases and resource constraints. The G20 India Sherpa mentioned that India has made significant progress in the healthcare sector and has become the pharmacy of the world, with digital initiatives like telemedicine and teleconsultations being sustainable solutions for a climate-resilient healthcare model. "India's digital initiatives like telemedicine and teleconsultations are sustainable solutions for a climate-resilient healthcare model", he said.

While speaking to , Kant said, "The mals, humans and climates are all interlinked."

He said, "The Prime Minister has spoken at length on one health. Our objective of today's discussions is to lay down the broad principles on which the one health priority because what we do, as human beings have an impact on mals, and what mals do has an impact on human beings. The impact of climate is felt on both mals and humans, and therefore everything is interlinked, and therefore we need to lay down some principles."

"We're discussing this at great length on how we can push for green development with both climate, mals and humans. Health contributes about 4.4 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and greenhouse gas emissions have a huge impact on health. And they in turn have a huge impact on mals. So this whole cycle of mal health and the planet is a very critical component. And this is the first time this issue will be discussed in G 20," he said further.

Rajesh K Singh, Union Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying, highlighted the potential of India's mal Pandemic Preparedness Initiative in ensuring timely surveillance of zoonotic diseases. Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, emphasized the need for a 'One Health' approach to mitigate the effects of climate change and holistically address the linkages between climate change and health.

Ramesh Subramam, Director General, Southeast Asia Department, ADB, highlighted that prioritizing the health sector can bring synergistic solutions to meet both global health and climate goals simultaneously, and institutions like the Asian Development Bank look forward to working with member countries to support this.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Union Government, including Mr Takeo Konishi, Country Director, ADB India, Mr Sungsup Ra, Chief Sector Officer, ADB, and other dignitaries.

