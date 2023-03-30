India's newest cultural destination 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre' opens on March 31

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Amb performed traditional puja on Ramnavmi on Thursday to seek the Almighty's blessings on the eve of the launch of Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre (NMACC).

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre, is set to open on Friday with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Amb said, "Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."

The Centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The launch programming has been imagined to highlight India's immense cultural impact and provide a platform where the artist meets the audience. The one-of-its-kind art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' celebrates unique and iconic Indian regional artforms including eight stunning crafts that the Reliance Foundation has supported over the years, such as Pichwai, Banarasi weaving, Pattachitra, Sozni embroidery, Blue Pottery, Kal Baffi, Paith and candles made by the visually impaired.

The Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' - one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor