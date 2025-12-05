IndiGo Seeks Temporary FDTL Exemptions Amid Rising Flight Cancellations, Promises Operational Stability by Feb 10

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Following a detailed review meeting under the chairmanship of the DGCA with the senior leadership of IndiGo on Thursday, the regulator said, "To reduce passenger inconvenience while maintaining safety margins, IndiGo has requested operational variations or exemptions from specific FDTL provisions for A320 operations up to February 10, 2026. IndiGo has assured DGCA that corrective actions are underway and that normalised and stable operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026.

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

During a detailed review meeting, the DGCA found that IndiGo's operational breakdowns stemmed from transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of the revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, enforced following court directions, came into effect in two stages, July 1 and November 1, 2025.

As per the press note, IndiGo admitted that it had misjudged crew requirements under the new FDTL regulations, resulting in shortages, especially during night-time operations where most available slots now fall.

DGCA inspections at major airports, including Delhi's Terminal 1, revealed the Airline's inadequate passenger-handling manpower, prompting orders for immediate reinforcement.

"The team observed that IndiGo's passenger-handling manpower was inadequate to manage disruption-induced crowding. The airline has been instructed to urgently increase manpower and strengthen passenger-support services at all affected terminals," the press note said.

IndiGo has been mandated to submit a comprehensive roadmap for crew recruitment, training, roster restructuring, and safety-risk assessments, along with fortnightly progress reports.

"IndiGo shall submit a detailed roadmap covering projected crew recruitment vis-a-vis induction of aircraft, which shall be reviewed by DGCA. Plan for crew training, roster restructuring, safety-risk assessments, and mitigation measures leading to full compliance with immediate effect. Mitigation Plan for Current Disruptions: The airline shall outline immediate steps to stabilise operations and ensure a progressive reduction in cancellations. Fortnightly Progress Reports: A detailed progress report must be submitted every 15 days, covering operational improvements, crew availability, and roster stability. Indigo is directed to submit the FDTL relaxations required to normalise the flight operations for DGCA review," the DGCA stated in its note.

Earlier on Thursday, the airline issued an apology to customers and industry stakeholders.