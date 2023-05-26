Indore boy tops in MP Board high school exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 : A boy from the city, Mridual Pal, secured the first position in the entire state in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) high school results which were announced on Thursday.

The second position was secured by a girl, Prachi Garhval from Indore.

Mridul scored 494 marks out of 500 and Prachi got 493 marks out of 500.

Speaking to ANI, Prachi Garhwal said that she got 493 marks out of 500 and secured the second rank in the state. Her father Hukumchand Garhwal is a mechanic.

She further said, the students who get depressed after getting low numbers, should not need to be disappointed because there are a lot more things in life than percentages.

Prachi's father Hukumchand Garhwal said, "I have two daughters and a son. It takes a lot of hard work to educate them. I work to build the body of the bus. I want Prachi to become a software engineer and she herself wants the same."

Prachi's mother Preeti Garhwal said, "I am very proud of Prachi. She worked very hard for studies. After the lockdown, it was very difficult to teach her but we managed her studies. Prachi also worked very hard to study. Today I am very proud of my daughter. And her hard work paid off."

On the other hand, Mridul Pal, who topped the state, has gone to his maternal uncle's house in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on a holiday.

Mridul's father Harishankar Pal, who works at a swimming pool, said, "I am very happy that my son has topped the state. He studied hard and did well. I have two sons, both of them stay away from mobile phones and non-essential works of today's world."

Mridul's mother Urmila Pal said that her son scored 98.8 per cent in 10th standard.

"I do sewing work at home and my husband works at a swimming pool. We both do our own work and our sons study on their own wish. My son Mridul wants to become an engineer," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor