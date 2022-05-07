Indore building fire: Police suspect young man's unrequited love to be behind mishap

A young man whose love was unrequited set fire to a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday in which seven persons were charred to death, Indore Police Commissioner said.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said during the investigation it was found that a man namely Sanjay alias Shubham Dixit started the fire.

"More than 50 CCTV footages were analysed. One footage showed that a person, namely Sanjay alias Shubham Dixit, going just before the incident. Police got more information and found that he started the fire. More information is being scooped out," Mishra said.

The Commissioner said the accused had money and an unrequited love for a girl. They had an altercation earlier also where the accused threatened the girl and set a scooter on fire.

"Primarily, the accused had money and wanted to marry a girl, but his love was unrequited. They had had a fight on two issues before as well. He threatened the girl and set a scooter on fire, which developed into a massive one," Mishra said.

"Action will be taken under sections of murder. The accused has not been arrested yet but will be soon. The girl is safe and out of danger," he added.

Seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to preliminary information the blaze is suspected to be have triggered by an electric short circuit inside a house, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra who was present at the site told ANI.

The Police Commissioner said, "Seven people have died and nine people have so far been rescued by officials present at the spot."

A fire department official said: "The fire might have started due a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control."

Further investigation is underway.

