Indore water contamination: MP govt provides Rs 2 lakh compensation to 18 families; monitoring continues

Indore, Jan 7 The Madhya Pradesh government has provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 18 people who died following the outbreak of illness caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, an official said.

While the administration is still assessing the overall impact of the incident, officials said the assistance has been extended to families where deaths have been confirmed, even as the health crisis triggered by the contamination continues to be monitored.

The compensation amount was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Bhagirathpura last week.

Confirming the report, Indore District Collector Shivam Verma told IANS that the selection of beneficiaries for compensation was made on the basis of various reports confirming deaths in the affected families.

“So far, 18 aggrieved families where deaths have occurred have been provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each. A panel of senior doctors is analysing the causes of the deaths, and further steps will be taken accordingly,” Verma told IANS on Wednesday.

The list of those whose families have received compensation includes Avyan Sahu, a five-month-old boy who, his mother claimed, died after she mixed contaminated water in his milk. The list also includes nine women.

The list provided by the Indore district administration, which is available with IANS, mentions 18 names whose families were provided compensation.

Sharing information about the current situation in the Bhagirathpura area, Indore Collector Shivam Verma further stated that work on a 3,000-km-long water line has been completed, water supply has been resumed, and sample testing is also being carried out.

He said that the water pipeline in Bhagirathpura, wherein multiple leakages were detected, has been replaced.

The pipeline had earlier been shut down following reports of dirty water supply. However, after fresh leakages were detected during testing, the civic body will carry out repairs again before restoring regular water supply.

“In Bhagirathpura, we continue to have patients showing symptoms of vomiting. Our survey team is still fully engaged and vigilant, working with utmost diligence to ensure proper monitoring. As of today, only two patients were referred, but our survey team remains active and continues monitoring everyone exhibiting these symptoms,” he added.

