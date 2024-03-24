Industrialist and Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal Joins BJP

Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday resigned from the party and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power thanked the Congress leadership and former PM Manmohan Singh in his departure note on social media.

"I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he posted on X, tagging Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Hours after his resignation announcement, he joined the BJP in New Delhi.

"Today is a very important day in my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' dream of PM Modi," he said after joining the BJP.The noted industrialist was also recently elected as the President of the Indian Steel Association (ISA) on March 21. He was unanimously elected to charge as President, succeeding Dilip Oomen, by the Apex Committee which is the governing body of the ISA.