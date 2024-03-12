Infighting in TMC in Bengal's Murshidabad dist over Yusufs Pathan's nomination

Kolkata, March 12 Infighting in Trinamool Congress, especially in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, has started brewing over party's decision to nominate former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan as its candidate from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, Humayun Kabir, has become most vocal on the issue. According to him, the party leadership has announced Pathan’s name without any prior discussion with the district leadership of Trinamool Congress.

“At least, the district leadership could have been intimated in advance about the party’s decision to field Pathan from Baharampur. I am not accepting it. Let the election dates be announced and you will see my next course of action. I will ensure voting against him,” Kabir said.

However, he ruled out the possibility of joining any rival political party. “If necessary, I will float my own political outfit,” said Kabir. This is not the first time that Kabir raised his voice against party leadership on such issues.

In September last year, Kabir accused the party leadership of indulging in ensuring tickets to candidates paying money in the panchayat polls in the state.

Since the candidate list was announced on Sunday afternoon, rumblings of discontent had started brewing in Trinamool Congress over the choice of candidates. On Monday, party state general secretary and actress-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee tendered her resignation from the party post.

Not getting the nomination, the sitting MP from Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas district Arjun Singh has accused the party leadership of going back from the promises made to him when he joined Trinamool Congress from BJP in 2022.

