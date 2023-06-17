'Infiltration attempts are made to keep terrorism alive': J&K DGP

Srinagar, June 17 Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that continuous infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC) are "part of the plan by enemies of the country to keep terrorism alive".

Singh said this while interacting with the mediapersons on the sidelines of the Dal Lake Festival in Srinagar.

He said after a long time, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are reaping the dividends of peace as children go to schools and business activities, including tourism, are going on without disruption.

"Terrorism is dying a slow death but some attempts from across the LoC are being made continuously to push in terrorists just to keep terrorism alive.

"Security forces have foiled the majority of infiltration bids this year but, some terrorists have managed to enter into this side from Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara sectors.

"Operations are on to track these groups and very soon they will be hunted down," the DGP said.

He added that six infiltration bids were foiled so far this year and yesterday five terrorists were killed along the LoC in Jamagund area of Kupwara district from whose possession a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.

"It was only yesterday (Friday), another bid was foiled in the Poonch sector where a group of terrorists were pushed back and not allowed to enter this side," the DGP said.

He said all security arrangements are in place for the Amaranth Yatra this year to ensure a violence-free yatra.

"We will ensure that every pilgrim goes home with great memories," he said.

He also said that the people here have rejected violence and are living a peaceful life.

On the increasing drug abuse among the youth, he said this needs an overall initiative by society in addition to the efforts being made by police to end the menace.

