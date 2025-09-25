Infosys To Hire 2,500 People In Punjab, Says Minister Sanjeev Arora

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora said that the Indian multinational technology company Infosys will soon hire 2,500 people as its going to setup a 30-acre software development center in Mohali. Speaking at a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, he said that the company will invest under the prestigious Invest Punjab scheme.

Arora stated that Punjab has been receiving steady investment, with proposals from several large companies being approved within just 45 days. He said the Right to Business Act, introduced by the Punjab government, is proving to be a magnet for investors. Infosys has been operating in Mohali since 2017, and this project will play a crucial role in its expansion.

"Infosys is setting up a 30-acre software development center in Mohali, at a cost of ₹300 crore, which will generate 2,500 jobs. The investment comes under the Invest Punjab scheme, and the state's initiative of issuing NOCs to industries within 45 days is helping boost industrial growth. All Infosys buildings are Platinum-certified, and the new Mohali facility is also expected to achieve Platinum status," said Arora.

Infosys official Sameer Goyal noted that the project had been in the pipeline for a long time but has now gained momentum with the support of the Punjab government. The campus will be developed as a software development centre, employing software engineers and IT professionals. Recruitment will primarily be made from local youth.

The campus will also be designed as a green building to ensure environmental sustainability. In addition, to strengthen industrial infrastructure, focal points are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 100 crore, for which tenders have already been issued.

Arora further stated that Halwara Airport is now fully ready and that an appointment has been sought with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its inauguration. He expressed confidence that such projects will significantly boost investment and employment opportunities in Punjab.