Infrastructure growth unprecedented in J&K’s history: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Nov 14 J&K Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that the economy has grown at an impressive pace since 2021, and the rapid growth in infrastructure since 2019 has been unprecedented in the history of J&K.

The L-G was addressing the valedictory function of the first phase of celebrations marking the 150th year of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, at the Maulana Azad stadium in the city.

“The going has never been as good for Jammu Kashmir in the past as it has been since 2019,” the L-G said.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir’s economy has grown at an impressive pace since 2021, and rapid growth in infrastructure since 2019 is unprecedented in J&K's history.

“Our effort for industrialisation is showing impressive growth. We have taken bold decisions, taking Jammu Kashmir into a brighter future and ensuring far greater prosperity for our people,” the L-G said.

The event witnessed a massive gathering with more than 20,000 students and citizens participating in the mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' on the occasion.

“I am proud to announce that Jammu Kashmir has secured 1st rank nationally in the overall participation in week-long celebrations marking the 150th year of the national song. Today, more than 20,000 students and citizens participated in showing a strong indication of national pride,” the L-G said.

He paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and highlighted his contribution to the freedom struggle and inspired society.

The L-G observed that every section of the society should spread the ideas and ideals of Bankim Chandra, which shaped the freedom struggle and use its spirit to take the UT of Jammu Kashmir forward into the future.

He called upon every citizen to dedicate themselves to nation-building, shedding the vestiges of the colonial past and embracing the spirit of brotherhood and equality.

“The overwhelming participation of citizens in programmes like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Vande Mataram' in Jammu Kashmir is a sign that the UT is shedding its past and moving towards a bright future; however, this transformation is causing great pain to some people,” he said.

