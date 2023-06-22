INS Vagir makes its maiden foreign port call at Colombo

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Indian Navy's Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir made its maiden foreign port call at Colombo in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

In this regard, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and said," Indian Navy's Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir made her maiden foreign port call at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The submarine hosted Senior Sri Lankan dignitaries including the State Minister of Defence, Secretary of Defence and Commander of Sri Lanka Navy."

INS 'Vagir' was on an operational visit to Colombo from June 19 to June 22. This visit is in commemoration of the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga and aligns with the theme of 'Global Ocean Ring'.

