Instagram Affair Turns Fatal in UP: Lover Strangles Woman, Dumps Body in Mainpuri; Accused Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, where an Instagram love affair turned into a tragic case of murder. A woman was killed by her lover, who later dumped her body and fled. Police have now solved the case, arrested the accused, and sent him to jail.

On 11 August, around 9 am, the body of an unidentified woman was found near Kharpri Bamba under the Kotwali Police Station area. Police reached the spot, sent the body for a post-mortem, and began an investigation to find her identity. As no clues emerged, the woman was cremated. Later, she was identified as a resident of Farrukhabad, whose family had lodged a missing persons complaint.

#WATCH | Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: SP City Arun Kumar Singh says, "On August 11, a woman's body was recovered near Kharpari Bamba in the Kotwali police station area... We had registered an FIR in the case, and the investigation was underway... In this connection, the accused Arun… pic.twitter.com/CCvF0hmUeF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 2, 2025

During the investigation, police learned that the woman was in a relationship with a young man whom she met on the social media platform Instagram. Following a search, the accused was traced and arrested. He was identified as Arun Rajput, a resident of Kishorepur village under Elao police station limits.

During interrogation, Arun revealed that he worked as a canter driver in Gurugram and had befriended the woman about one and a half years ago through Instagram. They exchanged phone numbers two months ago

Their chats eventually led to a meeting at a hotel in Farrukhabad. The woman had also lent him money. Later, when she demanded either the return of her Rs 1-1.5 lakhs he had borrowed or marriage, Arun, feeling pressured, lured her to Mainpuri and strangled her to death.

The accused said that he was tense for many days. After the murder, he removed the SIM card from her mobile and took it with him. Police also recovered two mobile phones from him. He has now been remanded to jail.