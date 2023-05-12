'Instead of miss you, say remember you', says outgoing SC judge Dinesh Maheshwari

New Delhi, May 12 Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on Friday that justice Dinesh Maheshwari has shown commitment to ensure that justice is accessible to all and he has also been a proponent of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Justice Maheshwari will superannuate on May 14.

Earlier during the day, Justice Maheshwari, who was sitting on a ceremonial bench with the CJI and Justice P.S. Narasimha, said that there is no substitute for hard work and recalled that he started as a trial court lawyer.

"'Miss you' carries with it a bit of sorrow, I say substitute it with 'remember you'," he said.

Justice Maheshwari took oath as an apex court judge on January 18, 2019 and he will demit the office after serving more than four years.

Later in the day, the CJI, speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to bid farewell to Justice Maheshwari, hailed his contribution to the legal profession and said that he has shown commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible to all and emphasised that he has been a proponent of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

"He has been a proponent of the alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and has emphasised the need to streamline the arbitration process to make it more efficient and cost-effective," said Justice Chandrachud.

The CJI said Maheshwari has authored over 100 reported judgments during his tenure as a judge of the apex court, including the verdict upholding the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing for EWS reservation.

Speaking at the SCBA function, Justice Maheshwari termed his tenure as a judge of the apex court as a "wonderful journey" and said it was a great learning experience for him.

