Insurgency-hit Bastar to become potential rubber producer of India

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 : If everything goes well, the insurgency-hit Bastar region may play a significant role in the production of rubber in the country as Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rubber Research Institute of India (Kottayam).

Initially, the plantation will be carried out on one hectare of land at the Agriculture Research Station in Jagdalpur on an experimental basis and based on the research findings further progress will be made.

The geography of Bastar comprises 30 per cent of Chhattisgarh and the climatic condition of the region is well suitable for the plantation of rubber, said Director Research Services, IGKV Dr Vivek Tripathi, adding that for the cultivation, the university had inked an MoU with Rubber Research Institute of India under Rubber Board of India.

With rubber plantation at the research centre in Jagdalpur, a study will be conducted to find out whether farming is economically possible in Bastar, said Dr Tripathi, elaborating that if the findings will be good, then it will be practised all over Bastar.

Explaining the role of rubber plantation in making people in the region economically strengthened, Dr Tripathi said after 6-7 years of the plantation, the tree of rubber (which achieved a height of 100 feet) benefited for 60-70 years. The market value of rubber is Rs 12,000 per quintal in the market. By practising the cultivation of rubber, a farmer can earn a profit of Rs 2.50 lakh per hectare.

"We are very much hopeful that the research will bring positive results as groundworks in this connection have been completed. With the state government's help, the plantation will be carried out in the entire Bastar region, " said Dr Tripathi.

