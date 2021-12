Intense cold wave engulfs J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 19 For the second consecutive day the minimum temperature was minus 6.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar as intense cold wave engulfed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperature was minus 6.0 in Srinagar on Sunday while it was minus 8.3 in Pahalgam and minus 8.5 in Gulmarg.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department has revised the weather advisory that said heavy snowfall would occur in Kashmir and Ladakh between December 23 and December 25.

The revised advisory said today, "Mostly dry and cold weather likely to continue till 22nd forenoon in both UTs.

"Snowfall Forecast: There is a modifications in early forecast of snowfall. Now, there is no forecast of any major snowfall in both UTs.

"However, light to moderate snowfall is expected at many places of J&K and at scattered places of Ladakh especially along Sonmarg-Drass, Parkachik-Padum axis during 22nd(Evening) to 25th."

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 20.17, Leh minus 19.5 and Kargil minus 14.5 as the minimum.

Jammu city and Katra had 2.8, Batote minus 2.1, Banihal minus 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

