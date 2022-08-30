Inter-state vehicle theft racket busted in Gurugram, three held

Gurugram, Aug 30 The Gurugram Police have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members from the city.

The police have also recovered a Hyundai Creta car, an electronic device used during vehicle theft and several mobile phones from their possession.

The gang reportedly stole a total of 10 Creta cars, including three from Gurugram, one from Delhi and six from Rajasthan.

A complaint of car theft was received on August 9 in which a Gurugram resident alleged that his Creta was stolen from outside of his house.

Disclosing this information on Tuesday, Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Ramprasad (25) alias Rajbir, the kingpin of the gang, Mahaveer (31) and Shankar.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had stolen 10 Creta cars from Gurugram, Delhi and Rajasthan.

It was found that Shankar used to do a recce on Scooty and pass information to Ramprasad and Mahabir about the vehicles.

"The culprits used to break the car lock with the help of an electronic device and take the vehicle to Rajasthan and further sold it to their other companions for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Their accomplices used to sell those vehicles in different states which were then used in the supply of drugs and other crimes, Sangwan said.

There are about 50 cases registered against Ramprasad in various states, and about a dozen vehicle theft charges against Mahabir.

